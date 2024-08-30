2 hours ago

FC Samartex President Richard Nsenkyire has expressed strong confidence in his team’s ability to compete against African football giants as they gear up for their upcoming fixture against Moroccan side Raja Club Athletic.

The Ghana Premier League champions are set to face Raja in the second round of the preliminary games.

The Timber Giants will host Raja on Friday, September 13, at the Accra Sports Stadium. They will then travel to Morocco for the return leg on September 20 at Stade Larbi Zaouli.

In an interview with JoySports, Nsenkyire emphasized that his team is undeterred by the prestigious reputation of their opponents.

“We are not moved by names; if it was only about names, we would not be where we are today,” he said.

Reflecting on their past achievements, he added, “Nobody gave us a chance when we went to Douala [against Victoria United], but we secured victory and are confident we can replicate that success here in Accra.

I promise Ghanaians that they will witness a great display of football from us.”

Nsenkyire highlighted that the team is focused on their preparation, maintaining a game-by-game approach as they continue their regular training sessions.

Before their clash with Raja, FC Samartex will first compete against FA Cup winners Nsoatreman FC on August 31 in the Champion of Champions clash. They will follow this with their Premier League opener against Dreams FC next month.