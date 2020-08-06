2 hours ago

Swiss Super League side FC Zurich are closing in on talented Ghanaian born Portuguese attacker Asumah Abubakar-Ankra in the ongoing transfer window.

The Ghanaian has been in the form of his life for his side SC Kriens who play in the Swiss challenge league.

Abubakar-Ankra scored 15 goals for his team in the just ended season in 37 matches across all competitions alerting the big boys in Switzerland to his talents.

But it appears FC Zurich has stolen a march on all other suitors as they are close to agreeing a deal with the player and his club about a move this summer.

The Kumasi born has in the past played for Dutch side MVV Maastricht and Willem II Tilburg and was on the books of Corners Babies during his formative years.

Abubakar-Ankra has played for the youth team of Portugal but is eligible to play for Ghana the country of his birth.