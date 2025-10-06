1 hour ago

The Upper East Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has imposed a fine of GH¢25,000 on a pregnant woman for promoting unregistered products on TikTok.

The woman, identified as Madam Perpetual Akurugu, reportedly used the social media platform to market unapproved aphrodisiacs and body enhancement products stored in kitchen cabinets at her residence in Yorogo, a suburb of the Bolgatanga Municipality.

According to the FDA, the authority does not only monitor physical marketplaces and shops but also keeps a close watch on traditional and digital media for illegal advertisements of unregistered or unsafe products.

Mr. Abel Ndego, Acting Regional Head of the FDA in the Upper East Region, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that he personally came across the offending video during one of his late-night monitoring routines.

“At about 2:00 a.m., while browsing through social media, I came across a video of a lady advertising some products. What drew my attention was that she was speaking Gurune, a local language.

When I visited her page, I realised she had been consistently advertising unregistered and potentially harmful products,” he said.

Mr. Ndego said he immediately downloaded the videos, shared them with the Authority’s regulatory platform, and instructed officers to act swiftly.

A team from the FDA later traced Madam Akurugu to her residence, where they discovered the products neatly arranged in her kitchen cupboards.

“We retrieved all the products and got her arrested. Although she is pregnant, the law will still take its course to ensure she does not repeat the offence,” Mr. Ndego confirmed.

He stressed that social media had become a growing channel for spreading misinformation about regulated products, adding that many unregistered items, especially aphrodisiacs and enhancement products, are being promoted through Facebook and TikTok.

“As regulators, we are required to monitor these platforms to ensure all information and products comply with the law,” he noted.

Mr. Ndego cited the Public Health Act 851 of 2012, reiterating that the FDA’s core mandate is to protect public health and safety.

“We are mandated to ensure that all products meet the required regulatory standards,” he said, assuring that the Authority would continue to strengthen its surveillance efforts to keep the Upper East Region one of the most compliant in Ghana.

Mr. Ndego further urged the public to be cautious about products advertised online, stressing that not every product promoted by social media influencers or content creators is safe or approved for use.

“We advise the public to always look out for the FDA registration number before purchasing or using any product—especially those claiming to enhance sexual performance or alter body features,” he warned.

He also appealed to content creators to act responsibly when promoting products, noting that ignorance of the law is not an excuse.

“Whether you are an influencer, trader, or individual, you must ensure that whatever you promote or sell has been duly approved by the FDA. Failure to do so can attract serious penalties, including fines and imprisonment,” he cautioned.

The FDA has intensified its collaboration with security agencies and digital platforms to identify and clamp down on such activities.

According to Mr. Ndego, the Authority is also engaging with community leaders and local media to increase public education on the dangers of unregistered products.

Meanwhile, Madam Akurugu, who has admitted to the offence, is expected to face further administrative sanctions if she fails to comply with the terms of the fine.

Mr. Ndego concluded by reaffirming the FDA’s commitment to safeguarding public health and maintaining regulatory integrity in the region.

“Our goal is not only to punish offenders but to protect lives. We will continue to educate, monitor, and enforce the law to ensure that every product on the market—online or offline—is safe for consumption,” he said.

The FDA has encouraged citizens to report suspicious advertisements or products through its official hotline or regional offices to help in the ongoing fight against the circulation of unregistered goods.