52 minutes ago

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has ordered an immediate recall of Choice Irish Cream Flavoured Drink after laboratory tests confirmed that it had been adulterated with Sildenafil Citrate, a prescription-only drug used to treat erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension.

In a statement issued on November 5, 2025, the FDA said the product, manufactured by 1 Africa Industries Limited, was registered as a food item and therefore should not contain any medicinal substances. The detection of Sildenafil Citrate, a Phosphodiesterase Type 5 (PDE5) inhibitor was not declared on the product label, raising what the Authority described as serious public health concerns.

The FDA warned that consuming Sildenafil without medical supervision can pose severe health risks, especially for individuals taking medications such as nitroglycerin, as the combination can cause a dangerous drop in blood pressure, potentially leading to heart attacks or strokes.

It further cautioned that misuse of Sildenafil may cause painful or prolonged erections, psychological dependence, and in some cases, loss of vision or hearing.

“The public is therefore strongly advised to refrain from purchasing or consuming this product,” the statement said.

The Authority said it is working with the manufacturer to remove all affected products from the market for safe disposal, and has initiated regulatory action against 1 Africa Industries Limited for adulterating a food product, an offence under Section 100(4) of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851).

The FDA also urged consumers, retailers, and distributors to comply fully with the recall directive and report any continued sale of the product to the nearest FDA office.