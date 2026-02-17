2 hours ago

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued a firm caution to the public following the circulation of a disturbing viral video that allegedly shows beans being preserved with a white powder suspected to be cement or another unapproved substance.

In a statement released on February 16, 2026, the Authority distanced itself from the method shown in the footage, stressing that it does not reflect any approved agricultural, storage or food preservation practice in Ghana.

According to the FDA, the process captured in the video is neither recognised nor authorised by the Plant Protection and Regulation Services Directorate (PPRSD) under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

The Authority further disclosed that a preliminary assessment of the footage suggests it may not have been recorded in Ghana, noting that the language spoken does not appear Ghanaian. A translated narration reportedly points to unsafe and unhygienic handling practices, including the direct application of chemicals with bare hands and without protective clothing.

Disturbingly, the video also shows an individual standing directly on heaps of beans without any form of protective gear—an act the FDA described as a blatant violation of basic food safety standards.

Reaffirming its position, the FDA stated unequivocally that the use of cement or any similar unapproved substance in food preservation is strictly prohibited under Ghana’s food safety laws.

“The FDA, together with its stakeholder institutions, does not approve of any food preservation practice that compromises food safety and public health,” the statement stressed.

The Authority condemned poor hygiene, direct hand contact with food without protective wear, and the use of unauthorised substances, warning that such actions pose serious health risks and contravene established regulations.

While assuring the public that these practices are neither encouraged nor tolerated in Ghana, the FDA cautioned food producers, aggregators and retailers to steer clear of unsafe methods.

Consumers have also been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious food handling or preservation activities to the FDA for swift investigation and appropriate sanctions.