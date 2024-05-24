1 hour ago

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has clarified its position regarding regulating products making spiritual claims, following public inquiries about products promoting men-charming potion known as 'kayamata.'

This clarification came in response to a social media query directed at the FDA.

The query was raised after social media influencer Hajia Bintu advertised kayamata, a product claimed to possess powers to among other things charm men. Concerned citizens questioned the FDA's stance and regulatory responsibilities concerning such products.

In an official response via their X account, the FDA stated, "Per the law, the FDA is not mandated to oversee products that make spiritual claims.”

The term 'kayamata' refers to a range of products often marketed with promises of enhancing personal relationships, attracting partners, or boosting one's allure through purported spiritual means.

These products have gained significant attention and popularity on social media platforms, leading to public concerns about their safety and efficacy.

