The Food Drugs Authority (FDA) is cautioning the general public against the advertisement, purchase and sale of COVID-19 vaccines online, Daily Mail GH has reported.

It says the importation and deployment of two vaccines currently approved in Ghana –Sputnik V and Covishield –are under the the control of the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service.

This follows reports of a seizure of hundreds of fake COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the haul, the Interpol global police co-ordination agency said.

Following this development, the Ghana FDA has therefore warned the general public not to “purchase any COVID-19 vaccines online”.

It further cautioned courier services including shippers and freight forwarders that any unauthorized imports of vaccines will be in contravention of Ghana’s laws.

“COVID-19 vaccines are to be expressly imported only by and through the Ministry of Health”, the FDA further explained in a March 9 statement, as it assured the public of its commitment to protecting public health and safety.

The Authority also implored the public to report any suspicious activities relating to the advertisement and sale of such vaccines and its related products to the security agencies for further action.

“All reports/complains shall be treated with confidence”, the statement further said.