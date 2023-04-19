16 minutes ago

Residents of Amanase, a community close to Suhum in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region, are now living in fear as a result of the discovery of two dead bodies and human skeletons within the chief's palace.

The said dead bodies, according to a source in Amanase, are the remains of some two royals who passed away a few years ago.

The source told Ghanaguardian.com that about 50 "Ghana must go" bags containing human skeletons have also been discovered in the palace.

According to reports, the dead bodies and the skeletons were exhumed from the community's old cemetery and carried to the palace by Nana Addo Agyekum, the Gyasehene and current caretaker chief of Amanase.

It was stated that after selling the old cemetery to an investor for development purposes, the remains and skeletons were intended to be reburied.

The source claimed that instead of carrying out the appropriate rites and reburying the remains, the caretaker chief chose to store them in a certain room at the Amanase palace for reasons that are best known to himself.

It is concerning to learn that the late Nifahene and one Oheneba's remains are being stored in a specific room at the blind side of the chief of of Amanase, Osaberima Asamoah Asare I, despite the fact that he is still alive but unable to carry out his duties because of his advanced age.

The chief, according to the insider, has been griping about having odd dreams and hearing the sound of drums beating at night.

In addition, some people who live close to the palace have been living in fear due to what they have described as a spiritual pursuit of their lives. They also mention how the issue has affected their health.

An anonymous person claimed that for the past two weeks, he has been experiencing unusual nightmares and as a result, has reported the incident to the Suhum police for investigations.

Due to the circumstances, several locals living close to the palace have been forced to leave their homes and move to other locations out of fear for nighttime spiritual attacks and bizarre objects that have been appearing and disappearing.

They asserted that the caretaker chief is a known spiritualist and that the presence of notable chiefs' remains in the palace serves spiritual functions.

When contacted, a source inside the palace said that because of fear for their lives, they had been reluctant to tell anybody about the situation until they started hearing strange noises at night and other odd things.

Residents have mostly voiced worries about why the exhumed remains of dead royals will be sent home at the discretion of the proper authorities and kept in areas where people actually dwell.

While this is going on, ASP Oscar Attah Yeboah, the Suhum Police Crime Officer, has confirmed that his department has received a tip-off from an informant that one Addo Agyekum, the Gyasehene of Amanase, is allegedly keeping some dead bodies and skeletons in bags inside the palace.

He said an investigation is being conducted on the matter in order to determine the best course of action.

However, it has been impossible to get in touch with the caretaker chief to ask him about the accusations made against him.