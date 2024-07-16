1 hour ago

Fear and panic have gripped delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Abuakwa North after reports surfaced that four people allegedly died following the invocation of a curse related to allegedly taking GH¢5,000 from Palgrave Boakye Danquah.

Doris Quainoo, one of the over 300 delegates who allegedly invoked the curse under duress from Palgrave Boakye Danquah’s campaign team, has called on the party to hold the government spokesperson on security and governance accountable should anything further happen to the delegates.

In response, Palgrave Boakye Danquah vehemently refuted the claims that he forced delegates to sit on a black stool.

In a letter issued on July 15, 2024, he stated: “I, Dr. Palgrave Boakye Danquah, am compelled to respond to malicious allegations published by the Daily Democrat, a media outlet perceived to be aligned with the opposition. Despite my gracious concession in the NPP parliamentary primaries election held in January 2024 in Abuakwa North, the Daily Democrat, in a publication dated July 15, 2024, falsely claims that I asked delegates of my party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to swear and invoke curses.”

Boakye Danquah emphasized that the allegations are baseless and damaging to his reputation.

He clarified that, despite his royal lineage, he has never seen the black stool, which only chiefs are allowed to see once in their lifetime.

Additionally, he pointed out that invoking curses is prohibited in the entire Akyem Abuakwa Kingdom.

He assured his supporters, the media, and the general public of his commitment to peaceful and patriotic politics.