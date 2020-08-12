1 hour ago

Ghanaian defender Felix Adjei has left WSG Tirol after the club was relegated sporting wise from the Austria Bundesliga.

The left backs contract expired at the end of the 2019/2020 season with both parties happy to go their separate ways.

Felix Adjei is among some four players namely Ione Cabrera, Pascal Grünwald and Michael Swoboda who have been released by the Austrian Bundesliga side.

WSG Tirol has only known since the previous week that it will continue to play in the Bundesliga in the coming season.

Although the Wattener were relegated at the end of the league seasons, due to the bankruptcy of SV Mattersburg in the wake of the accounting scandal over Commerzialbank Mattersburg, they are now staying up.

Therefore it is important to make the best possible use of the coming weeks.

“With the squad, it's about replacing the departures well and that we keep our economic targets, that's a very important and serious part of our club,” affirmed Köck.

“We already have ideas and are negotiating and talking to players. It won't be a king transfer. But we are convinced that we are making the right decisions. I hope that by the end of the week we will be able to present new additions. "

Coach Thomas Silberberger reported that they are currently working through a list of 55 players and want to “sign five or six players”.

“It is important that we have the best squad at the start of the championship,” explained the 47-year-old, but at the same time noted that the transfer time was extended to October 5th this year due to the corona crisis.

Felix Adjei made 21 appearances for WSG Tirol in the Austrian Bundesliga in the 2019/2020 season providing one assist.