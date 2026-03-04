6 hours ago

The Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has clarified claims that the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) had recovered only GH¢600 million under the government’s anti-corruption initiative, Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), following debates over President John Dramani Mahama’s 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament.

During his address on February 27, 2026, President Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to fighting corruption, noting that EOCO had recovered GH¢600 million and investigated 462 cases.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on March 3, 2026, Kwakye Ofosu clarified that the GH¢600 million cited by the president represents recoveries made by EOCO through its broader anti-corruption operations, not specifically under ORAL.

He explained that EOCO’s recoveries cover a wide range of alleged offences, including procurement breaches, financial misappropriation, money laundering, tax evasion, cybercrime, and cross-border organised crime.

Under Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), the Minister revealed, assets worth GH¢1.5 billion have been frozen as part of ongoing investigations.

“Significant progress has been made in tracing and securing suspected illicit assets, but large portions of these funds cannot be permanently recovered until the individuals implicated are successfully prosecuted and convicted in court,” he said.

Kwakye Ofosu reiterated that the government remains committed to pursuing all cases to their logical conclusion to ensure that misappropriated public funds are fully recovered in accordance with the law.

Launched by the government, ORAL is an anti-corruption initiative aimed at tracing, freezing, and recovering state assets allegedly lost through corruption, financial mismanagement, and illicit enrichment.