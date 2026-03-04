4 hours ago

The Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has disclosed that assets worth GHS1.5 billion have been frozen as investigations continue under the government’s anti-corruption initiative, Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL).

He noted that while significant progress has been made in tracing and securing suspected illicit assets, some funds cannot be fully recovered until the individuals implicated are prosecuted and convicted in court.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu also addressed claims that the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) had recovered GHS600 million specifically through ORAL, clarifying that the figure refers to general recoveries of misappropriated public funds and not amounts directly secured under the ORAL programme.

The Minister made these remarks during parliamentary proceedings on the opening day of debate on the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA), a session marked by spirited exchanges between the Minority and Majority caucuses.

Members of the Minority raised concerns over the government’s handling of the cocoa sector and nationwide security challenges. John Ntim Fordjour, Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee, questioned the administration’s response to emerging security threats. Meanwhile, Akwasi Gyamfi Onyina-Acheampong, Member of Parliament for Kwabre East on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), highlighted economic performance and sectoral outcomes.

On the Majority side, Isaac Adongo, Chairman of the Finance Committee, defended the government’s fiscal policies, stating that ongoing reforms would stabilise the economy and restore public confidence.

Kofi Benteh Afful, MP for Sefwi Wiawso on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), praised the government’s efforts to combat corruption and strengthen accountability within public institutions.