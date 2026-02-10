51 minutes ago

A 28-year-old lawyer, Magdalene Aba Amporful, has been arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly collecting $150,000 from a nurse under the pretext of purchasing a house.

She has been charged with defrauding by false pretence and pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided over by a Circuit Judge, admitted Amporful to bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with two sureties, one to be justified, and directed her to report to the Police once every two weeks.

The matter has been adjourned to March 19, 2026, for the Case Management Conference.

The prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Frimpong, told the court that the complainant, Dorcas Koomson Ayittey, a nurse residing in the United States of America, contacted Amporful in 2020 to assist in purchasing a four-bedroom house.

ASP Frimpong said Amporful informed Ayittey that she had secured a property at Cape Coast for $75,000 and requested payment.

Ayittey transferred the money, which Amporful confirmed receiving.

The prosecutor said Amporful later told Ayittey about another property at Spintex, offered by Western View Villa Estate, at a cost of $150,000.

She convinced Ayittey to dispose of the Cape Coast property, claiming it had been sold for $80,000, and requested a top-up of $70,000.

ASP Frimpong said Ayittey sent the additional amount, bringing the total to $150,000.

Amporful later told Ayittey that she had secured the Spintex property from Michael Kojo Opata, Manager of Western View Villa Estate.

The court heard that in December 2024, Ayittey travelled to Ghana and requested Amporful to show her the property, provide receipts of payment and hand over the keys.

ASP Frimpong said Amporful declined and gave excuses, prompting Ayittey to report the matter to the Police. He said Ayittey was arrested and, in her caution statement, admitted the offence.

Investigations revealed that she had not purchased any property.

The Police confirmed with the caretaker of the Cape Coast property, Peace Eyira Dokeh, that Amporful had never bought the house.

Further checks with the Manager and Director of Western View Villa Estate also established that no payment had been made by Amporful for the Spintex property.

The prosecution said Amporful could not produce any receipts or documents to suggest she had entered negotiations for the purchase of property on behalf of Ayittey after receiving the $150,000.

Source: GNA