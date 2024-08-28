6 hours ago

A female police officer only identified as Corporal Boakye has reportedly committed suicide at Manmponteng in Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

A video has been shared online by Kumasi-based Angel FM where the mortal remains of the police officer were being carried away by the police to the morgue.

In the video, neighbours loved ones and family were seen wailing and crying over the demise of the police officer while the police carried the corpse away to conduct a post-mortem to determine the actual cause of death.

The reason behind this action by the female police is yet to be ascertained as police investigate the issue.

Source: mynewsgh