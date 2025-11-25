1 hour ago

The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and FIFA have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to allocate up to USD 1 billion in concessional loans for the construction and rehabilitation of FIFA-certified stadiums and essential infrastructure in developing countries.

This landmark partnership underscores a shared commitment to harness sport as a driver of social inclusion, youth empowerment, and economic opportunity, while strengthening national sports ecosystems as part of broader development agenda.

Key Highlights



Funding: Up to USD 1 billion in concessional loans from SFD.



Scope: Construction and enhancement of FIFA-certified stadiums and surrounding infrastructure.



Focus: Developing nations and FIFA Member Associations (MAs) with clear strategies for sport-led national development.



Impact: Job creation, local business stimulation, community cohesion, and youth engagement.

Independent reports estimate the global sports economy contributes nearly 2% of world GDP, highlighting its growing role in employment, tourism, and community development. With 211 FIFA Member Associations worldwide, the gap between nations with world-class facilities and those without remains significant.

This initiative aims to close that gap by supporting governments in designing and financing multi-sport venues that meet international standards and serve as hubs for education, inclusion, and community life.

Leadership Voices



Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, CEO of SFD:



Gianni Infantino, FIFA President:

“Sport is more than competition – it’s a catalyst for development and inclusion. Through concessional financing, we are helping countries build the infrastructure they need to unlock potential, empower young people, and strengthen communities for generations to come.”“FIFA’s role is to develop football worldwide, and many of our Member Associations need additional support for infrastructure. This agreement is a crucial step in ensuring our MAs have the facilities to make football truly global.”

Long-Term Vision



Acts as seed financing to attract other development institutions, private-sector partners, and regional organisations.



Builds economic resilience and local capacity in emerging economies.



Elevates sport infrastructure as a core component of sustainable development, recognising its ability to generate employment, boost tourism, promote health, and strengthen community ties.

With over five decades of impact—supporting more than 800 development projects worth USD 22 billion across 100 countries—the SFD continues to drive sustainable growth through financing that improves lives and fosters lasting prosperity.