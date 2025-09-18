1 hour ago

Teboho Mokoena of South Africa is challenged by Lehlohonolo Matsau of Lesotho during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier between South Africa and Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on 21 March 2025 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

South Africa’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been thrown into turmoil following FIFA’s decision to open disciplinary proceedings against the South African Football Association (SAFA) and midfielder Teboho Mokoena for allegedly fielding an ineligible player.

In a letter dated September 15, FIFA formally notified SAFA that the case has been referred to its Disciplinary Committee. Both the association and Mokoena have been given six days to respond to the charges.

At the heart of the controversy is Mokoena’s appearance in South Africa’s 2–0 win over Lesotho on March 21. The midfielder had accumulated yellow cards in previous qualifiers against Benin and Zimbabwe, which, under FIFA regulations, should have triggered a one-match suspension. His participation in the Lesotho match is now under scrutiny, with potential consequences including:



A 3–0 forfeiture of the match



A three-point deduction



A fine

Such sanctions would dramatically alter the Group C standings, potentially dropping South Africa from 17 to 14 points and handing Lesotho a retroactive win.

If the forfeiture is confirmed, South Africa would find themselves level on points with Benin but ahead on goal difference. Nigeria and Rwanda, both sitting on 11 points, would suddenly be back in contention for the top spot. With only two matches remaining, the group is wide open.

The investigation comes as a shock to South African fans, especially after FIFA’s earlier disciplinary bulletin had seemingly cleared Bafana Bafana of any wrongdoing. That ruling had reignited optimism in the team’s qualifying campaign, only for the latest development to cast fresh doubt over their World Cup trajectory.

SAFA has yet to issue a public statement, but the clock is ticking. With the final qualifiers looming in October, the outcome of FIFA’s investigation could reshape not only South Africa’s fate but also the hopes of Benin, Nigeria, and Rwanda—all vying for a historic World Cup berth.