FIFA has officially confirmed the fixture dates for the upcoming round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers, with Ghana’s Black Stars set to face Chad and Mali in two crucial matches this September.

The fixtures are crucial for Coach Otto Addo, who is steering Ghana toward a return to the global stage after their group-stage exit at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

The Black Stars will open the September international window with an away clash against Chad on Thursday, September 4, 2025. The match is scheduled for 13:00 GMT at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno in N’Djamena.

Four days later, Ghana will return to home soil for a high-stakes encounter against Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8, with kick-off set for 19:00 GMT. The fixture is expected to draw a large crowd, with Group I qualification hanging in the balance.

Ghana currently sits atop of Group I with 15 points from six matches, boasting five wins and one loss. Close contenders Comoros sit in second with 12 points, while Madagascar follows in third with 10, keeping the race for the top spot fiercely competitive.

Only the group winners are guaranteed direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

These September fixtures will be followed by the final round of qualifiers in October, where Ghana will aim to cement their place at the expanded 48-team World Cup.

With the stakes rising and margins narrowing, all eyes will be on Otto Addo’s men as they look to take a major step toward a fifth World Cup appearance.