23 minutes ago

FIFA has officially launched its first permanent regional office in Africa, located in Rabat, Morocco.

This new office is set to play a crucial role in strengthening international relations, promoting inclusivity among member federations, and advancing football development both within Africa and globally.

The opening of the office is viewed as a game-changer for African football, as it will provide essential technical and administrative support to local federations, contributing to the growth and enhancement of the sport across the continent.

The agreement was signed on Monday by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Morocco’s Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch.

This move underscores Morocco’s growing status as a key player in global sports, following its success in hosting numerous major sporting events.

The establishment of FIFA's African regional office further cements the country’s ambition to become a central hub for international football.

As Morocco prepares to co-host the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal, this milestone is seen as a significant step in the nation's rising influence in the football world.

The opening of FIFA's office in Rabat marks a new chapter in the history of African football, signaling a bright future for the sport across the continent.