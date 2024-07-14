5 hours ago

FIFA referee Juliet Appiah has been appointed to officiate the highly anticipated Democracy Cup match between Ghanaian football giants Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.

The match is set to take place on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Juliet Appiah will be assisted by Doris Essuman Darko (Assistant Referee 1) and Mary Tei (Assistant Referee 2), with Joyce Obenewaa Appiah serving as the Fourth Official.

Retired referee Vivian Aggor has been designated as the Match Commissioner for this significant event.

In addition to the main event, Sophia Azumah has been named the centre referee for the curtain-raiser match between Parliamentarians and former Black Stars players.

Angela Tsakpoe (Assistant Referee 1), Blessing Abena Oppong (Assistant Referee 2), and Cynthia Yaa Mensah (Fourth Official) will assist her.

The Democracy Cup, in its maiden edition, aims to promote parliamentary democracy through sports.

The clash between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak is expected to draw significant attention and enthusiasm from football fans across the nation.