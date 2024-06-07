1 hour ago

FIFA Referee Rita Ama Boateng Nkansah, one of Ghana's thriving female Referees, will, on June 8th, 2024, embark for Cairo, Egypt, to participate in a Confederation of African Football (CAF) Elite Women Referees Course.

As part of the Course, participating Referees would be expected to undergo physical, theoretical and technical tests.

The course, which shall run from June 9–13, 2024, is designed to enhance the knowledge and skills of participants.

It is also expected to improve the quality of refereeing amongst African women referees