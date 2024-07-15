1 hour ago

The Elite U15 Girls Championship commenced on Monday at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, marking the beginning of an intense and thrilling competition.

The tournament, part of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme, aims to identify and nurture young female football talent from across Ghana.

MATCH 1: ASHANTI REGION 2-0 EASTERN REGION

In the opening game, Ashanti Region secured a convincing 2-0 victory over Eastern Region. Keziah Ekua Asantewaa emerged as the star of the match, scoring both goals for Ashanti Region, while Ayaaye Ruth was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for her outstanding performance.

MATCH 2: NORTHERN REGION 0 (6) – 0 (5) UPPER EAST REGION

The second match of the day saw Northern Region and Upper East Region battle to a goalless draw after 60 minutes of regulation time. The game proceeded to a penalty shootout, in which Northern Region triumphed 6-5. Awane Joyce from Upper East was named the MVP for her exceptional display.

MATCH 3: CENTRAL REGION 1-0 WESTERN REGION

Central Region clinched a narrow 1-0 win against Western Region, thanks to a decisive goal from Martha Benewaa. Salamatu Mahmud of Central Region earned the MVP award for her contributions to her team's victory. This game, however, earned the teams no point since the two teams were on standby in their various groups (per the design of the tournament). They thus used the game as a warmup for their upcoming matches.

MATCH 4: GREATER ACCRA REGION 1-0 UPPER WEST REGION

Greater Accra edged Upper West with a 1-0 win in the fourth match. Saidatu Wahab scored the crucial goal for Greater Accra, and Latifatu Musah was recognized as the MVP for her remarkable play for the Greater Accra Region.

MATCH 5: BRONG AHAFO REGION 3-1 VOLTA REGION

The final game of the day witnessed a stellar performance from Gifty Agyeiwaa Jnr., who scored a hat trick to lead Brong Ahafo to a 3-1 victory over Volta Region. Abigail Owusuaa scored the lone goal for Volta Region. Gifty Agyeiwaa Jnr. was deservedly named the MVP for her amazing performance.

Following an action-packed day of football, the teams will take a break on Tuesday and return to the field on Wednesday to continue the championship.

The tournament promises to be a showcase of young talent and an exciting opportunity for the girls to demonstrate their skills on a national stage.