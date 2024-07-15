1 hour ago

Queenmother of the Prampram Traditional Area, Naa Osabu Abbey I, on Monday, performed the ceremonial kick-off for the start of the Elite U15 Girls Championship at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence.

The ceremonial kick-off was graced by other dignitaries including GFA Executive Council Member Eugene Noel Nobel as well as Greater Accra Regional Football Association Chairman and Executive Council Member Samuel Aboabiri.

Teams from all the ten (10) Regional Football Associations arrived at the Center on Sunday ahead of the games which started on Monday.

The teams, divided into two groups, made up of five teams in each group, started the games with Ashanti Region and Eastern Region playing the first game.

Four other games filled the day with excitement with Brong Ahafo Region beating Volta Region in the last game of the day.

Upper East and Northern Regions battled each other in the second match of the day (10am) before Greater Accra Region took on Upper West Region (14:00 GMT, 2pm).

The championship forms part of the implementation phase of FIFA's Talent Development Scheme (TDS) by the GFA, aimed at talent identification and development of the next generation of top football stars.

The 10-day championship also aims to identify, train, develop and empower the young female footballers, a goal that is an integral part of the GFA's Women’s Football Strategy (2023-2026).

The tournament is featuring the best Under-15 female players from the ten Regional Football Associations.