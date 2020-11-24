3 hours ago

The Federation of International Football Associations(FIFA) has stated that they will reintroduce the FIFA Football Agent Exam in 2021.

This was contained in a circular sent to member Associations’ by the FIFA Agents Department (formerly: FIFA Intermediaries Department) on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

According to FIFA, the new regulations will, among other things, reintroduce the FIFA Football Agent Exam with the first FIFA Football Agent Regulations (FFAR), exam to occur hopefully in Quarter 4 of 2021.

‘As you may know, the FIFA Agents Department has recently continued with the Third Consultation Process concerning the development and adoption of the new FIFA Football Agent Regulations (‘FFAR’) to replace the existing FIFA Regulations on Working with Intermediaries.

‘Following the planned conclusion of the Third Consultation Process in December 2020 and completion of the final FFAR draft, the plan going forward is that the FFAR are approved during 2021 and to fully come into force in 2022. The new regulations will, among other things, reintroduce the FIFA Football Agent Exam with the first FFAR exam to occur hopefully in Q4 2021’ the FIFA statement read.

FIFA will continue to coordinate all activities in the context of practical application of the FFAR while all other key information will be shared via FIFA Circulars in due time.