2 hours ago

Morocco’s U-20 national team delivered one of the biggest upsets of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, defeating five-time champions Brazil 2–1 at the National Stadium in Chile to book their place in the round of 16.

The Atlas Cubs, returning to the tournament after a 20-year absence, now sit on six points from two matches, having already edged European giants Spain in their opener — a run that has electrified African football fans and revived hopes of a second continental triumph since Ghana’s historic 2009 title.

The victory over Brazil evoked memories of Morocco’s senior team’s semifinal run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with the U-20s replicating the same fearless, tactical discipline that stunned the world in Qatar.

From Spain to Brazil, Morocco’s youth have shown they belong among the elite — even in the so-called “group of death.”

Their wins against Spain and Brazil in the group stages have cemented a place in the next round of the competition as they strive to become the only second African country to clinch the title after Ghana's Black Satellites made history as the first African side to do so.

Their best finish in the competition came in 2005 when they reached the semifinals in The Netherlands.

With traditional powerhouses like Nigeria and Senegal yet to hit stride, Morocco’s surge positions them as Africa’s flagbearers in Chile — blending tactical maturity, individual brilliance, and collective belief.