46 minutes ago

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, Chief Safety and Security Officer G.B. Jones has called on supporters to familiarise themselves with stadium safety regulations to ensure a smooth and secure tournament experience.

Speaking at a forum organised by the Africa Center of the Atlantic Council, Jones stressed that while FIFA embraces fan passion and colour, certain items will be strictly prohibited across venues in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Items Not Allowed



Fireworks



Pyrotechnic devices



Certain musical instruments (unspecified, but likely those posing safety or disruption risks)

Jones clarified that the restrictions are not intended to stifle fan culture, but rather to guarantee safety and comfort for all attendees.

Key Quotes

“With respect to what to bring to the World Cup, we want you to bring your passion, but leave your pyro. We don’t want the fireworks with the smoke or the pyrotechnicians in the stadium. But we want to embrace the passion.”

“Please understand our prohibited items include those which will be listed on our website or on the ticket information. Know what you can and cannot bring to the stadium.”

What Fans Can Bring



Banners and flags (within safety guidelines)



Fan-driven colour and energy that celebrates the game responsibly

Jones emphasised FIFA’s support for safe, vibrant fan culture, encouraging supporters to check FIFA’s official website and ticketing platforms for the full list of prohibited items.

Tournament Details



Hosts: USA, Canada, Mexico



Dates: 11 June – 19 July 2026



Guidance: Safety regulations available via FIFA ticketing and official platforms

This announcement underscores FIFA’s balancing act: preserving the passion of global fan culture while prioritising safety in what will be the largest World Cup ever staged.