1 hour ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that Nigeria, Cameroon, DR Congo, and Gabon will battle for Africa’s final spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following their finish as the four best second-placed teams in the group phase of qualifiers.

The CAF playoff tournament will be held in Morocco, featuring semifinals on November 13 and a final on November 16. The winner will advance to the inter-confederation playoffs in March 2026, where they’ll face teams from other continents for a place at the expanded global showpiece.

CAF reveals the Playoff games amongst the four nations who will battle it out and be vying for a spot at the inter-continental Playoffs:



Game 1: Nigeria vs Gabon



Game 2: Cameroon vs DR Congo

Nine nations have already secured direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico:



Morocco



Tunisia



Egypt



Algeria



Ghana



Cape Verde



South Africa



Senegal



Ivory Coast

With 48 teams set to compete in the tournament, Africa’s expanded representation reflects the continent’s growing influence and ambition on the world stage.