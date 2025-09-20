28 minutes ago

Ghana’s Black Princesses made a bold statement in their FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign, defeating Tunisia 2–0 in the first leg of their second-round tie at the Tayeb Mhiri Stadium in Sfax on Saturday.

The win was inspired by forward Mercy Attobrah, who netted both goals to give Ghana a crucial advantage heading into the return leg in Accra.

Attobrah opened the scoring in the 4th minute, capitalizing on a defensive lapse to slot home and silence the home crowd. Ghana dominated possession and created several chances, with midfielder Sarah Nyarko nearly doubling the lead before halftime, only to be denied by a brilliant save.

In the second half, Attobrah struck again—this time finishing off a precise through ball from Linda Owusu Ansah—to seal the win and cap a commanding performance.

The second leg is scheduled for Sunday, September 28 at the Accra Sports Stadium. A win or draw will see Ghana advance to the next stage of the qualifiers as they chase an eighth consecutive appearance at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.