Morocco’s U20 national team has made history by becoming the third African country to reach the FIFA U20 World Cup final, following a dramatic 5–4 penalty shootout victory over France after a 1–1 draw in regulation and extra time.
The Atlas Cubs now join Ghana (2001 finalists, 2009 champions) and Nigeria (1989 and 2005 finalists) as the only African sides to reach the final of the tournament. Ghana remains the continent’s sole winner, having defeated Brazil in Cairo 2009.
Semi-Final Recap: Morocco vs France
- 32’ – Yassir Zabiri’s penalty deflects off Lisandru Olmeta for an own goal
- 59’ – Lucas Michal equalizes for France
- 120’ – Abdelhakim Mesbahi saves Djylian N’Guessan’s penalty to seal the win
Morocco’s tactical discipline and mental resilience were on full display, with Mesbahi’s heroics in the shootout capping a night of continental pride.
Final Showdown: Morocco vs Argentina
- Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025
- Venue: Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos, Santiago, Chile
- Kick-off: 23:00 GMT
Argentina, chasing a record-extending seventh title, will face a Moroccan side aiming to become Africa’s second-ever U20 World Cup champions.
With the continent watching, Morocco’s Atlas Cubs are one win away from joining Ghana in the history books.
