56 minutes ago

Morocco’s U20 national team has made history by becoming the third African country to reach the FIFA U20 World Cup final, following a dramatic 5–4 penalty shootout victory over France after a 1–1 draw in regulation and extra time.

The Atlas Cubs now join Ghana (2001 finalists, 2009 champions) and Nigeria (1989 and 2005 finalists) as the only African sides to reach the final of the tournament. Ghana remains the continent’s sole winner, having defeated Brazil in Cairo 2009.

Semi-Final Recap: Morocco vs France



32’ – Yassir Zabiri’s penalty deflects off Lisandru Olmeta for an own goal



59’ – Lucas Michal equalizes for France



120’ – Abdelhakim Mesbahi saves Djylian N’Guessan’s penalty to seal the win

Morocco’s tactical discipline and mental resilience were on full display, with Mesbahi’s heroics in the shootout capping a night of continental pride.

Final Showdown: Morocco vs Argentina



Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025



Venue: Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos, Santiago, Chile



Kick-off: 23:00 GMT

Argentina, chasing a record-extending seventh title, will face a Moroccan side aiming to become Africa’s second-ever U20 World Cup champions.

With the continent watching, Morocco’s Atlas Cubs are one win away from joining Ghana in the history books.