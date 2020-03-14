2 hours ago

Captain for the female U-17 national team Basira Alhassan has assured that they will do their possible best to progress to the next round of the qualifier as they clash with Liberia in the second leg against Liberia.

The Black Maidens dispatched off with their opponents Liberia at their own backyard when they defeated them by two goals to nil and will cross swords with the Liberians later today.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Friday the captain of the team admitted there were nerves during the first leg but they were able to overcome it.

“The Liberians were very aggressive but we were able to communicate to ourselves so that we will able to contain the pressure they were bringing to us”.

" We have psyched ourselves in the 2nd leg, as the coach said early own, majority of us have not had such exposure and in such international match before but we have psyched our mind and in our friendly matches, we saw how we’ve work on ourselves, so there won’t any problem tomorrow”.

The match will come off this afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium.