2 hours ago

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama has acknowledged that eradicating illegal mining, also known as galamsey, will be a formidable challenge that demands strong political will.

Addressing religious leaders in the Bono Region, Mr Mahama emphasised that achieving this goal will require the country to make sacrifices in other areas.

He pledged that if elected, the NDC would conduct an audit of all mining concessions.

“Gold is crucial to Ghana’s economy,” Mahama said.

“Due to galamsey, our gold production increased from 80 tons per year to 135 tons per year. We must be prepared for a reduction in production, which will inevitably lead to a decrease in exports.”

He also highlighted the potential unemployment issue, stating, “Many young people who currently rely on galamsey for their livelihood would face unemployment. These are two significant consequences that must be considered before starting the fight. The risks are worth the effort.”

John Mahama stressed the importance of protecting forest reserves: “We need to remove miners from forest reserves. Thirty-seven forest reserves have been entered and destroyed. The first step is to get them out.”

Mr Mahama expressed concern about a supposedly growing ‘culture of silence’ in Ghana.

“We must not be afraid to speak the truth at all times,” he said. “Both the Bible and the Quran instruct us to abide by the truth. Speaking the truth means saying things as they are, without fear or favour, regardless of which government is in power.”

“Unfortunately, this has not been the case. When the NDC is in office, there is an atmosphere where people can speak freely and criticize the government. But when the other party is in power, the country goes silent, and it seems like people are afraid to speak out.

“I have noticed that when people want to criticise the government, they generalize and say ‘you politicians’ rather than directly addressing those who are at fault. This reluctance to speak directly needs to be addressed because the actions of leaders affect your congregation and you directly.”

At the same event, Ahmed Ibrahim, NDC Member of Parliament for Banda, alleged that former NPP Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu was removed from his position for not supporting the anti-gay bill.

Mr Ibrahim claimed that President Akufo-Addo and the US Ambassador to Ghana intervened to block the bill.

“When the bill was brought to Parliament, the President called the Speaker and mentioned that the pressure from the American ambassador was significant, advising against it. Is Nana Akufo-Addo the President of Ghana, or the President of the American ambassador? Speaker Bagbin informed us that there was an issue, and the Speaker said that if the MP supported the bill, it would pass. Even after the ambassador tried to intervene with the Speaker, the Speaker still stated that the bill would be passed.”

“There was a lot of pressure on the Majority Leader to pass the bill. However, his own colleagues prevented him from supporting it, which led to his replacement.

“That’s why Kyei Mensah is no longer the leader—he paid the price. If he has paid the price, what are you doing? It is time for you to defend us. You taught us these values. We have passed the bill. Now you need to stand with us. The Chief Justice, appointed by Nana Akufo-Addo, could interfere, which is why I am concerned about the bill being enacted.

“The President has said it will happen, so we need strong pressure from you. We must counter any opposition and stand firm to protect Ghanaian family values.”