6 hours ago

A 32-year-old filmmaker, Israel Agbo Forson, has been remanded into custody by the Dansoman Circuit Court after being charged with threat of death for allegedly posting a video in which he vowed to kill any police officer he encountered.

Forson, who pleaded not guilty, was arrested following a June 18, 2025, incident near Wisconsin University, where a National Police Patrol Team stopped an Uber vehicle in which he was a passenger.

According to Chief Inspector Christopher Wonder, the officers requested to search the car and Forson’s luggage.

While the Uber driver complied, Forson reportedly objected, insisting officers wear gloves before touching his belongings.

The disagreement escalated into a verbal confrontation, which Forson recorded. Eventually, both parties agreed to continue to the Taifa Police Station, where the search was conducted in the presence of the District Commander.

No contraband was found, and Forson was granted police enquiry bail.

However, shortly after his release, Forson allegedly recorded a new video, this time threatening to kill any police officer who crossed his path. The video was circulated on social media, prompting an investigation.

Police, acting on intelligence, identified and arrested Forson on June 23, 2025. A search of his residence revealed no incriminating items.

The court has adjourned the case, and Forson remains in custody while further legal proceedings are underway.

GNA