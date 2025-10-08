1 hour ago

The final funeral rites for celebrated Ghanaian highlife legend Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, will be held on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The iconic musician passed away on July 26, 2025, after a brief illness, sparking an outpouring of grief across Ghana and beyond. Renowned for his immense contribution to highlife music, Daddy Lumba leaves behind a rich musical legacy that has shaped generations.

A one-week observation was held earlier on August 30 at Independence Square in Accra. The event drew thousands of mourners, including prominent government officials, musicians, and fans, who came together to honour the life and influence of the beloved artist.

The upcoming funeral is expected to draw a large crowd, as family, friends, industry colleagues, and fans prepare to pay their final respects. Organisers are urging the public to attend and help celebrate the enduring legacy of one of Ghana’s most influential musical figures.