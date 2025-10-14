4 hours ago

The Finance for Development Lab (FDL) has announced the appointment of Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, a renowned economist and former First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, as a Non-Resident Fellow.

The appointment marks a major step in FDL’s mission to deepen research and policy innovation in development finance across emerging economies.

With nearly three decades of experience in central banking, macroeconomic policy, and international finance, Dr. Opoku-Afari brings a wealth of expertise from his leadership roles at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Bank of Ghana.

FDL described his appointment as a reflection of its commitment to advancing evidence-based research and strengthening partnerships with policymakers and financial institutions across Africa and the global south.

Under his new role, Dr. Opoku-Afari will spearhead two major research projects over the next six months, focusing on financial stability, debt sustainability, and development finance. He will also help shape the agenda for the Africa Debt Conference slated for next year, while contributing to FDL’s seminars, policy dialogues, and research initiatives.

Expressing his appreciation, Dr. Opoku-Afari said he was honoured to join the institution and eager to contribute to its global mission.

“I am deeply honoured to join the Finance for Development Lab and look forward to collaborating with distinguished professionals to promote shared and sustainable growth through research and dialogue,” he said.

Martin Kessler, Executive Director of FDL, lauded the appointment, noting that Dr. Opoku-Afari’s extensive experience will be invaluable to the Lab’s work.

“His deep background in central banking and international finance makes him a tremendous asset as we pursue innovative approaches to foster sustainable development in Africa and beyond,” Mr. Kessler stated.

During his seven-year tenure at the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Opoku-Afari oversaw critical portfolios including Economic Policy, Payments Systems and FinTech, Research, Currency Management, and Risk Management. He also co-chaired the Government’s Economic Policy Coordinating Committee, playing a key role in guiding macroeconomic recovery efforts.

An alumnus of the University of Ghana and the University of Nottingham, Dr. Opoku-Afari is a Fellow of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences and an honorary fellow of both the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIB) and the Institute of Directors, Ghana (IoD).

His new position at FDL is expected to enhance collaboration between African policymakers and international development institutions, driving innovative financial solutions that support sustainable growth and resilience across the continent.