4 hours ago

The Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has signed a US$12.83 million grant agreement with the African Development Bank (AfDB) to fund feasibility studies and design development for key projects under the Government’s Big Push programme.

The agreement was concluded with the AfDB’s outgoing Country Manager in Ghana, Eyerusalem Fasika, and will support detailed assessments for several major initiatives.

The grant will fund full feasibility studies, designs, costings, and environmental and social impact assessments for a proposed interchange at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, intended to ease traffic congestion in the capital.

It will also cover studies and designs for the redevelopment of four modern markets in Agbogbloshie, Techiman, Sekondi, and Mankessim, as well as comprehensive feasibility work for Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones in the Afram Plains, Nsawam, and Builsa.

Speaking at the signing, Dr Forson expressed gratitude to the AfDB “on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama and the people of Ghana for the Bank’s continued partnership.” He also commended Ms Fasika for her meticulous and results-oriented leadership, noting that “Ghana has secured significant financial and technical support from the AfDB through her stewardship.”

Dr Forson expressed optimism that the feasibility studies would be completed in time to allow construction to commence, potentially by the third quarter of this year.

In her remarks, Ms Fasika thanked Ghana for the strong cooperation and support extended to the AfDB, highlighting the close partnership between the Bank and the Government in achieving developmental milestones.

“Together, we have given it our best shot,” she said, reaffirming the AfDB’s commitment to Ghana’s development agenda.