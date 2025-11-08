13 hours ago

The Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, will on Thursday, November 13, 2025, present the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the John Mahama-led government to Parliament.

The announcement was made by the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, during the presentation of the Business Statement for the coming week in Parliament on Friday, November 7, 2025.

In line with the Public Financial Management Act, the Finance Minister, on behalf of the President, must submit the national budget to Parliament by November 15 each year.

Dr. Forson’s presentation will outline the government’s revenue and expenditure estimates for the 2026 fiscal year, along with policy initiatives aimed at stabilising the economy, creating jobs, and promoting sustainable growth.

This year’s budget presentation comes amid rising public expectations for stronger economic recovery, improved fiscal discipline, and the smooth execution of the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, which is expected to conclude next year.

Following the presentation, Members of Parliament will begin debating the budget, after which sector-specific discussions will be held in the subsequent weeks before its final approval.