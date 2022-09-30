1 hour ago

The Finance Ministry is urging management of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) to do all it can in sealing revenue loopholes in its operations.

The Ministry said the current economic situation requires all state agencies to plug all leakages.

Speaking at the launch of the 60th anniversary of the National Lotteries Authority, Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Kumah said the NLA must help government in its revenue generation drive.

“One of the priority areas which is of concern is how management of the NLA will take steps to seal all revenue leakages as a far as operations of NLA is concerned because we need these revenues to support the activities of NLA and government.”

NLA continues to be charged to map up creative and timely business modules to maximize revenue and ensure business continuity and stakeholder satisfaction.

This they are encouraged to do by ensuring revenue leakages in the system are blocked and revenue generation improved.

Source: citifmonline