Financial considerations are emerging as a key hurdle in the Ghana Football Association’s search for a new head coach for the Black Stars, as negotiations intensify following the departure of Otto Addo.
With several high-profile candidates under review, sources indicate that salary expectations are becoming a decisive factor in the selection process. Some foreign coaches are reportedly demanding lucrative packages that reflect their experience and track record at the highest level.
This has placed the GFA in a delicate position, as it seeks to balance its ambition of appointing a top-tier manager with the realities of financial sustainability.
The Association is understood to be keen on securing a coach capable of leading Ghana to a strong showing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but remains cautious about committing to long-term financial obligations that could strain its resources.
Negotiations are expected to cover not only base salaries but also performance-related bonuses, incentives, and the structure of backroom staff, all of which contribute to the overall cost of an appointment.
Insiders suggest that while technical quality and experience remain the top priorities, affordability could ultimately shape the final decision.
The added financial dimension has made an already complex process even more challenging, especially as the GFA works against time to finalise an appointment.
As discussions continue, it remains unclear whether the Association will meet the demands of elite candidates or turn to a more cost-effective option. What is certain, however, is that finances will play a pivotal role in determining who takes charge of the Black Stars next.
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