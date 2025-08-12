2 hours ago

Financial considerations are emerging as a key hurdle in the Ghana Football Association’s search for a new head coach for the Black Stars, as negotiations intensify following the departure of Otto Addo.

‎

‎With several high-profile candidates under review, sources indicate that salary expectations are becoming a decisive factor in the selection process. Some foreign coaches are reportedly demanding lucrative packages that reflect their experience and track record at the highest level.

‎

‎This has placed the GFA in a delicate position, as it seeks to balance its ambition of appointing a top-tier manager with the realities of financial sustainability.

‎

‎The Association is understood to be keen on securing a coach capable of leading Ghana to a strong showing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but remains cautious about committing to long-term financial obligations that could strain its resources.

‎

‎Negotiations are expected to cover not only base salaries but also performance-related bonuses, incentives, and the structure of backroom staff, all of which contribute to the overall cost of an appointment.

‎

‎Insiders suggest that while technical quality and experience remain the top priorities, affordability could ultimately shape the final decision.

‎

‎The added financial dimension has made an already complex process even more challenging, especially as the GFA works against time to finalise an appointment.

‎

‎As discussions continue, it remains unclear whether the Association will meet the demands of elite candidates or turn to a more cost-effective option. What is certain, however, is that finances will play a pivotal role in determining who takes charge of the Black Stars next.