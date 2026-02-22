4 hours ago

John Abdulai Jinapor, Minister of Energy and Green Transition, has identified financing as a major obstacle to expanding microgrids and minigrids in Ghana’s quest for universal electricity access.

In a speech delivered on his behalf at the National Forum on Microgrids and Minigrids for Off-Grid Electrification in Accra, the Minister said high upfront investment costs and perceived risks continue to discourage private sector participation in decentralised renewable energy projects.

“Financing remains a hurdle — high costs and risks deter private players,” he stated. He noted, however, that Ghana is working to address these challenges through stable policies and regulations, de-risking mechanisms, capacity building and market support, while ensuring affordability and inclusion.

The forum, chaired by former Power Minister Kwabena Donkor, aimed to build consensus on practical measures to accelerate the deployment of decentralised renewable energy systems under Ghana’s national electrification strategy.

It brought together policymakers, regulators, development partners, private sector representatives, traditional authorities and civil society groups to deliberate on the policy, regulatory and financing frameworks required to scale up microgrid and minigrid projects.

Ghana’s national electricity access rate stands at 89.03 per cent, leaving an estimated 3.5 million people — mostly in remote, island and lakeside communities — without reliable power.

Mr Jinapor noted that extending the national grid to such areas is often slow and capital-intensive, making decentralised systems a necessary complement.

“This demands a rethink of how we plan, deliver and use energy,” he said, describing microgrids and minigrids as critical pillars of Ghana’s energy transition.

He explained that decentralised systems powered by solar, biomass and battery storage can deliver electricity closer to communities, reduce emissions and stimulate local economic activity. He stressed that energy projects must be linked to livelihoods, including agro-processing, cold storage, irrigation, healthcare, education and small-scale manufacturing.

Participants highlighted progress under initiatives such as the Africa Energy Parks (AEP) project and the Scaling-Up Renewable Energy Programme (SREP), which are supporting solar mini-grids and solar home systems in off-grid communities.

Mr Donkor observed that although Ghana has made significant strides in expanding electricity access, between 10 and 15 per cent of the population — largely in rural and hard-to-reach areas — still lack dependable energy services. He said decentralised renewable energy systems offer a practical pathway to complement grid expansion.

Paulina Różycka, Team Leader for Infrastructure and Sustainable Development at the Delegation of the European Union to Ghana, described microgrids and minigrids as essential for reaching underserved communities. She pointed to the Africa Energy Parks project in Jang in the Savannah Region as an example of how renewable energy parks can supply reliable electricity to more than 500 households while promoting productive use and climate resilience.

The forum is expected to produce key recommendations, secure stakeholder endorsement of the Africa Energy Parks model, and strengthen collaboration among government, industry and development partners to accelerate off-grid electrification efforts.