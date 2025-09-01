49 minutes ago

Italian side Fiorentina has agreed a deal to sign Tariq Lamptey from Brighton & Hove Albion in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The deal is worth up to £6m, including add-ons.

The Ghana international is now expected to fly to Italy to complete his move this weekend.

Lamptey’s Career

Lamptey has accumulated 104 appearances for Brighton, scoring three goals and establishing himself as a versatile option on the flank.

However, his campaign last season was hampered by recurring injuries, limiting him to just 15 appearances for the Seagulls.

Despite the setbacks, he managed to contribute two goals and several assists.

New Role At Fiorentina

Lamptey is expected to be a backup option for Brazilian defender Dodo as Fiorentina kicks off their new season.

The La Viola is looking to strengthen their squad, and Lamptey’s experience and versatility make him an attractive signing.

International Duty

Lamptey has been named in Ghana’s squad for the Matchday 7 and 8 games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali next month.

He will be looking to make an impact for both Fiorentina and the Black Stars in the coming months.

The move to Fiorentina marks a new chapter in Lamptey’s career, and he will be looking to prove himself in Italy. With his talent and experience, he has the potential to become a key player for the La Viola.