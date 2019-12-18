8 hours ago

Struggling Italian Serie A side Fiorentina have no intentions of discarding misfiring Kevin-Prince Boateng despite his miserable form for the club.

The Ghanaian midfielder joined Fiorentian from Sassuolo on a two year contract after an unsuccessful loan with Catalan side Barcelona.

The 32 year old has been a bit part player with energetic Serbian teenager Dusan Vlahovic and Ribery displacing him from the starting eleven.

According to the Gazzetta dello Sport the Florence based side will not cut their losses but will persist with the 32 year old midfielder.

In the Italian championship he has so far made a total of 11 appearnaces (4 as a starter) with the rest from the substitute's bench with just a goal scored.