Properties worth several thousands of cedis have been destroyed at Assin Fosu Old Education road after a severe fire outbreak burned eight shops, including a popular pub (Success Pub) in the neighborhood.

The fire outbreak was so intense that personnel from the Assin Fosu Fire Station spent close to two hours before the situation was brought under control.

The shops included a printing press, a restaurant, a pub, and a dressmaking shop.

Printing equipment, sound systems, sewing machines, clothes, fridges, drinks, and goods running into several thousands of Ghana cedis were destroyed by the fire.

Although the cause of the fire outbreak is currently unknown, a gas cylinder and fire extinguisher were found among the burnt items.

Speaking to Adom News, some eyewitnesses explained how the fire outbreak started.

Meanwhile, the Assin Fosu Municipal Fire Officer, ADO III Paul Tawia, said the lack of a fire hydrant in the affected area made the work very difficult for the fire personnel in the process of quenching the fire.

He pleaded with the Ghana Water Company and the Assin Fosu Municipal Assembly to provide fire hydrants at vantage points in Assin Fosu as a proactive measure for situations like this.