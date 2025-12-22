2 hours ago

Six people, including a three-month-old baby, have been confirmed dead after a fire outbreak at Abuakwa Manhyia in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred at about 12:30 a.m. on Monday, December 22, 2025, when a fire swept through an apartment in the area. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

According to the Assembly Member for Abuakwa Manhyia, Evans Opoku, the incident was reported shortly after power was restored to parts of the Ashanti Region following a temporary outage on Sunday evening. Firefighters from the Nkawie and Twedie Fire stations were dispatched to the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control.

However, the victims were trapped inside the apartment at the time of the fire and did not survive.

Police have since identified the bodies and are making arrangements to convey them to the morgue as investigations into the incident continue.