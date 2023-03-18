4 hours ago

The Ashanti regional capital has recorded yet another fire incident which has led to the total destruction of two studios belonging to Kumasi-based Silver FM.

The incident which occurred Saturday morning caused the destruction of all studio equipment.

According to eyewitnesses, while a programme was taking place around 6 am, one of the air conditioners caught fire which got out of control.

The radio station which belongs to the Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Asare Amankwatia VI, has thus been shut down indefinitely.

The News Editor of the station, Dominic Kwaku Boateng speaking to Citi News said distraught workers don’t know when the station will resume operations.

Source: citifmonline