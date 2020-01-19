2 hours ago

Some 4 rooms at the 37 Military Officers Mess in Accra have been caught up in flames and burnt to ashes.

The fire reportedly started in one of the rooms on the first floor of the Mess Saturday morning and quickly spread to three other rooms within a short time, ABC News gathers.

Currently, no fatality has been recorded but the fire is said to have destroyed property such as wooden furniture, glassware, electronic equipment and clothing.

The cause of the inferno which lasted several hours is yet to be established.

This will be the second time in 4 days that fire has destroyed state property.

A similar incident occurred at the Accra Academy Senior High School on Wednesday after two halls of residence in the school caught fire. The cause of that fire is also unknown.

ABCnews