2 hours ago

Fire has destroyed a popular bakery called ‘Angel Bread Bakery’ and some wooden structures worth thousands of cedis at Kotobabi Abavana Down.

Bags of flour, packs of sugar, buckets of margarine, container shops among other items were also destroyed in the inferno. There was no casualty.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire which started around 1pm on Sunday was caused by a gas left unattended to.

It took several fire service tenders to douse the fire.

An eyewitness, Emmanuel Awotse narrating to Citi News said, “The fire started around 1pm, myself and some other boys joined to quench the fire in our small way before the fire fighters came around. I can’t tell the amount of money lost, but yesterday, Saturday a truck offloaded flours, I’m sure money too was lost. There are couple of stores around such as provision shop, tailor’s shop, make-up shop and the baker’s house, all got burnt,”

ADOII Alex Nartey with the Public Relations Department at the Fire Service Headquarters speaking to Citi News explained, “Our men received a call about a fire incident at Abavana Down. The unfortunate part is that, the fire station team in Abelemkpe was also on their way to Lapaz-New Boi Town, so we had to call our men from Circle fire station to attend to the fire. Our men did their best to get here on time.

“We realised that the fire has started at the bakery, our men quickly tried to contain the fire though it had spread to other wooden structures. All the houses around were not affected. It was hectic for our men but currently, the fire is under control. No life has been lost, but they lost some properties, stuffs in the bakery and some personal belongings”.

ADOII Alex Nartey urged Ghanaians to be safety conscious.

“We are advising people especially bakeries that rainy season is here, fires are rife, learn to be each other’s keeper. Be abreast with fire safety measures,” he advised.

He mentioned that there was a similar fire incident at circle on Sunday.

Source: citifmonline