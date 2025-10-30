1 hour ago

A major fire has ravaged Kumasi's newly opened China City Mall at Santasi, destroying the entire facility as well as thousands of cedis.

The flame began on Thursday, October 30, and devoured the commercial complex, leaving behind a sight of major destruction and thick smoke visible from several meters away.

According to Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) officials, the source of the fire has yet to be confirmed, although preliminary investigations indicate that it may have started in the back area of the structure before spreading fast across the mall.

Despite the firefighters’ efforts, the fire consumed the entire building, which housed various shops dealing in home accessories, electronics, and groceries.

No casualties have been reported so far, according to officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), who were also on-site to assist with recovery efforts.

The mall, which opened earlier in 2025, had become a popular shopping destination for residents of Kumasi and surrounding communities.

Eyewitnesses say the fire spread too quickly for most traders to salvage their goods. “It was frightening. Within minutes, the whole place was burning,” one shop attendant recounted.

The GNFS has since launched investigations to determine the exact cause of the fire and assess the extent of the damage.

This incident adds to the growing number of market and commercial property fires recorded across major cities in Ghana in recent months, raising renewed concerns about fire safety compliance and emergency preparedness in business facilities.