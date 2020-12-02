1 hour ago

Popular actress and TV personality Vicky Zugah nearly had her home razed down to ashes by fire on Monday but for the timely intervention of neighbours who came to her rescue.

The actress shared her ordeal on her various social media platform displaying photos and videos of the damage caused by the fire.

"Weapons will form but they will never prosper!!!

My God is alive and undefeated.

Almost got my home razed down by fire this dawn.

I’m devastated and traumatized but I am super grateful for my life and that of my family.

God bless my neighbor,Dominic for risking his life for us. @iam_senator_fui for your amazing support and kindness. @muulikaa for sending us dinner. @saviourgatogo for being there always bro. @matildagaddah for your encouraging words.

Last but definitely not least, my spiritual father, Apostle Thomas Osei Marfo for your prayers and reassurance.

The love is unbelievable and overwhelming God bless you all again" she posted on her Instagram page.

Parts of her home was burned with her kitchen, store room and other parts affected by the fire, meanwhile the cause of the fire outbreak still remains unclear.

Several fire incidents have been recorded across the country in recent weeks with the Odawna pedestrian market, Kantamanto GCB, Tamale DVLA among others.

