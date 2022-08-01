3 hours ago

Fire has destroyed several property at CMB, Abuja market in Accra.

The inferno ravaged the market on the dawn of Sunday, July 31.

A fire officer, who is yet to be identified, reportedly suffered an injury and was rushed in an ambulance to the Police Hospital. Photo Credit: GNFS Facebook page.

The Ghana National Fire Service in a statement, attributed the situation to the hazardous nature of the contents at the fire scene.

Photo Credit: GNFS Facebook page.

An unknown boiling substance, the statement indicated, hindered the men from advancing to the fire scene.