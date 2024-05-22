Fire officers from the Kejetia Fire Post swiftly responded to a distress call and successfully rescued a woman whose leg was trapped in a metal grating.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning near Kuffour Clinic in Adum of the Ashanti region.

After assessing the situation, the crew opened up the metal cover on the gutter by using the hydraulic ram to free and extricate the affected right leg of the woman.

Their swift and efficient response ensured the safety and well-being of the woman in distress.

