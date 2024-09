8 minutes ago

A ravaging inferno has destroyed over 50 wooden structures at Sport M near Ofankor Barrier on the Pokuase-Nsawam road.

The fire incident reportedly occurred around 2: am on Saturday.

The affected structures which housed various goods and small businesses, have been reduced to ashes.

The cause of the fire is however yet to be established.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), three pumps were dispatched to douse off the fire.

Watch a video from the incident below: